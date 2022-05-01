Red Cross Confirms to Sputnik Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday the ongoing evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

"The ICRC confirms that a safe passage operation is ongoing, in coordination with the UN and the parties to the conflict. The convoy to evacuate civilians started on 29 April, travelled some 230 kilometres (142 miles) and reached the plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning, local time," ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said.

The ICRC spokesman stressed that no further details of the operation could be disclosed at this stage "as it could seriously jeopardize the safety of the civilians and the convoy."

According to the Russian defense ministry, 80 civilians, including women and children, were evacuated over the weekend from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where the remaining Ukrainian forces have been hiding since the takeover of the port city by the Russian troops.

All people were taken to the village of Bezimenne, where they were provided with overnight shelter, food and medical assistance.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.