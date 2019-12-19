Red Cross Considers COP25 Outcomes Insignificant for Humanitarian Outlook - Director

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The international community ought to set more ambitious targets for tackling climate change and its effects on vulnerable communities than what has been set during the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25), Dominik Stillhart, the director of operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One can only be disappointed by the results of the recent climate summit in Madrid because this type of political action that is required eventually to diminish the effects of climate change on what are already very vulnerable people. All the options are on the table. The question is really whether the international community can come together and set more ambitious targets to diminish the effects of climate change," Stillhart said.

According to the ICRC chief of operations, the effect of climate change has been disproportionately larger on people already affected by armed conflict, such as those in Afghanistan and the middle East.�

The combination of armed conflict and extreme climate events is what the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has singled out as the reason why the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance is much higher than expected this year. The humanitarian distress worldwide is currently predicted to grow even higher, with nearly one in every 45 people on the planet projected to be in need of assistance and protection due to climate change in 2020.