Red Cross Continues Operating In All Afghan Provinces Despite Taliban Takeover

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on said on Thursday that it was still working in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan despite the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seizing power in the country.

"This year has been extremely challenging for the people of #Afghanistan. The needs are vast. Afghanistan Red Crescent, with the support of IFRC has been working non-stop to support communities across the country @ARCSAfghanistan is still operating in all 34 provinces," IFRC wrote on Twitter.

Presently, the humanitarian organization is operating 140 mobile health teams, as well as delivery of critical healthcare services in remote districts of Afghanistan.

Within the last three months, IFRC said it had provided personnel with protective equipment, 100 hospital beds, 182 oxygen concentrators, 100 oxygen cylinders, 50,000 liters of oxygen, and an oxygen generation plant to combat COVID-19 in the conflict-torn country.

Relief agencies have been warning of a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, exacerbated by extreme weather, the pandemic, and armed conflict. One in three Afghans is estimated to be experiencing acute food insecurity.

