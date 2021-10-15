UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Continues To Face Difficulties In Afghanistan - Tajik President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:22 PM

Red Cross Continues to Face Difficulties in Afghanistan - Tajik President

Obstacles remain for the humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Obstacles remain for the humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said on Friday.

Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik in August that his organization is determined to continue its mission in spite of insecurity after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took over.

"The United Nations and the ICRC are still facing difficulties during their humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. That is why we think that the UN has to play a key role in this process," Rahmon said at an online meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States heads of state.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul following several weeks of advance occurring alongside the withdrawal of foreign troops. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

