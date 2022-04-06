UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Convoy Reaches Zaporizhzhia With Refugees From Southeast Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugees from southeast Ukraine

A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol, an AFP journalist on the scene reported

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol, an AFP journalist on the scene reported.

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), seven buses and at least 40 private cars arrived in the city, the journalist said.

The ICRC said in a social media post Wednesday that more than 500 evacuees in total were escorted to Zaporizhzhia in the operation, including people who had been in Mariupol.

On Monday, the Red Cross said that the team it had dispatched several days earlier to help evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol was being held by police in Russian-controlled territory.

The organisation said on Twitter Wednesday that it had attempted for five days to reach the city, which has been under sustained Russia bombardment since Moscow invaded in late February.

"But security conditions made it impossible," it said.

"Thousands are still trapped in the city. They urgently need a safe passage out, and aid to come in," it added.

Russian forces late last month struck a Red Cross facility in the city, home to half a million people before the war, where officials have warned of a humanitarian disaster.

Repeated attempts to evacuate residents have collapsed, though some have made the dangerous dash to freedom from the city alone.

The city's mayor earlier this week estimated that some 90 percent of the city had been completely destroyed as a result of the war.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Social Media Twitter Mariupol February Post From Million

Recent Stories

New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Memb ..

New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Members Not About Emotions - State ..

1 minute ago
 EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passpor ..

EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passports'

1 minute ago
 Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' prov ..

Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha

1 minute ago
 Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti ..

Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti-Bashir sit-in

1 minute ago
 KW&SB VC reviews steps to improve water supply/sew ..

KW&SB VC reviews steps to improve water supply/sewerage system

1 minute ago
 US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanction ..

US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanctions violations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.