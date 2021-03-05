Red Cross Demands Protection for First Aiders Working Amid Protests in Myanmar

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday lamented attacks on Red Cross volunteers providing first aid amid protests in Myanmar and called for protection of all Red Cross volunteers and health workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday lamented attacks on Red Cross volunteers providing first aid amid protests in Myanmar and called for protection of all Red Cross volunteers and health workers.

On Thursday, media reported attacks on rescue workers and social welfare organizations, including the Myanmar Red Cross, during clashes between the country's military government and protesters.

"We express profound sadness that Myanmar Red Cross volunteers have been injured while on duty providing lifesaving first aid treatment to wounded people, in line with fundamental principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality. Red Cross volunteers should never be targeted," IFRC's Asia Pacific Regional Director Alexander Matheou said in a statement.

The IFRC also urged cessation of violence across the country and expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus disease amid the social and political unrest.

"The IFRC is alarmed about the risks of another deadly wave of COVID-19 in Myanmar as testing and access to hospitals or other health services is very limited," Matheou stated.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since February 1, when the military overthrew the civilian government alleging it rigged the election and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The Myanmar Red Cross is reported to have launched a large-scale first aid operation across the country, deploying over 1,500 volunteers and 120 ambulances.