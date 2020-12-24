UrduPoint.com
Red Cross, EU Team Up To Support 2,800 Ukrainian Refugees In Russia

Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) together with the Russian Red Cross and the European Union pledged on Thursday to support some 2,800 Ukrainian refugees hosted by Russia.

The EU-funded one-year project seeks to help the most vulnerable people living in the western Russian regions of Belgorod, Lipetsk, Volgograd and Voronezh.

"The activities focus on supporting at least 2,800 displaced people whose legal status in Russia limits their access to basic health services, social benefits and legal employment opportunities," IFRC said.

More than 1.

1 million people crossed into Russia from Ukraine after fighting broke out between government troops and pro-independence rebels in 2014. Many were already struggling when the coronavirus outbreak hit.

"We believe that this project is very important, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," Russian Red Cross chairwoman Raisa Lukutsova said.

The project will provide pay for legal and social counselling, psychosocial support, health insurance certificates, and vouchers allowing the purchase of basic food and household items. Particular attention will be given to HIV patients in need of antiretroviral therapy.

