UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Expects Russia To Actively Engage In Non-Proliferation Treaty Talks In New York

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Red Cross Expects Russia to Actively Engage in Non-Proliferation Treaty Talks in New York

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) counts on Russia to play an active role in the forthcoming UN-hosted consultations on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Delegation in Russia, Belarus and Moldova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) counts on Russia to play an active role in the forthcoming UN-hosted consultations on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Delegation in Russia, Belarus and Moldova, said on Thursday.

Aslanov spoke at a virtual discussion themed to mark the 75 years since the world's first and only atomic bombing, carried out by the United States against the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945.

"I would also like to remind you about the upcoming tenth NPT conference, due to be held in January 2021 in New York. We hope that Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council and one of the leading nuclear powers, will continue to play an active and positive role in conference discussions and in global efforts for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament," Aslanov said.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty, in effect since 1970, is a multilateral agreement aimed at scaling down global nuclear arsenals. It commits the nuclear powers to disarmament and prohibits non-nuclear powers from acquiring nuclear weapons. It does not, however, preclude countries from using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, such as to generate energy.

The United Nations arranges NPT review talks every five years. The treaty has 191 participants.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Russia Nuclear Nagasaki Hiroshima New York Belarus United States Moldova January August From Agreement

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

31 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

31 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

39 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

49 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.