Red Cross Expects Russia to Actively Engage in Non-Proliferation Treaty Talks in New York

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) counts on Russia to play an active role in the forthcoming UN-hosted consultations on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Delegation in Russia, Belarus and Moldova, said on Thursday.

Aslanov spoke at a virtual discussion themed to mark the 75 years since the world's first and only atomic bombing, carried out by the United States against the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945.

"I would also like to remind you about the upcoming tenth NPT conference, due to be held in January 2021 in New York. We hope that Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council and one of the leading nuclear powers, will continue to play an active and positive role in conference discussions and in global efforts for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament," Aslanov said.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty, in effect since 1970, is a multilateral agreement aimed at scaling down global nuclear arsenals. It commits the nuclear powers to disarmament and prohibits non-nuclear powers from acquiring nuclear weapons. It does not, however, preclude countries from using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, such as to generate energy.

The United Nations arranges NPT review talks every five years. The treaty has 191 participants.