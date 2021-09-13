UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Head Calls For Engaging With Taliban To Avoid Further Degradation In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

Red Cross Head Calls for Engaging With Taliban to Avoid Further Degradation in Afghanistan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The international community needs to develop a concrete policy for interacting with the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) to prevent further escalation of the situation in Afghanistan, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I do believe that a policy of engagement with the Taliban is necessary to prevent further degradation of the situation. I think this may be difficult, and, as always been in such situation, failure is easy, success and stabilization is always more complex, more difficult, more engaging, more tiresome, more complex, and it will be in Afghanistan," Maurer said.

The fact that the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan is not internationally recognized can further deepen the humanitarian crisis in the country and aggravate the economic situation, as international organizations and banks cannot finance the unrecognized government, the ICRC chief said.

"We are deeply convinced that it is important to engage because the crisis is too deep and the danger of the destabilization not only of Afghanistan but of whole of the region is real," he added.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month that Geneva would host a meeting on Afghanistan at the level of permanent representatives on September 13 to address growing humanitarian needs in the Central Asian nation. The conference will advocate for a swift "scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue," as well as call for "full and unimpeded humanitarian access."

