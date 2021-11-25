UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Names Swiss Diplomat As First Woman President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

Red Cross names Swiss diplomat as first woman president

The international Red Cross said Thursday that Swiss diplomat and international worker Mirjana Spoljaric Egger would be its next president, and the first woman to lead the organisation

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The international Red Cross said Thursday that Swiss diplomat and international worker Mirjana Spoljaric Egger would be its next president, and the first woman to lead the organisation.

The current assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will replace Peter Maurer as president of the International Committee of the Red Cross when he steps down next September, the organisation said in a statement.

Maurer, who will leave after 10 years on the job, hailed the appointment, saying Spoljaric Egger would "bring strategic vision, strong international experience and an extensive diplomatic background to the role." "She is an accomplished leader, and I am confident that she will be a powerful and compassionate advocate for people affected by armed conflict and violence.

" Spoljaric Egger, whose age was not given, said it was "a great honour and a great responsibility to be elected president of an organisation which I have long admired for its inspiring and vital global mission.

"I will strive to highlight the needs of the most vulnerable and to do justice to the incredible impact of ICRC's teams in conflict settings worldwide." Spoljaric Egger previously served as the head of the UN and international organisations division of the Swiss foreign ministry, and has served as a Swiss diplomat in Bern, Cairo and New York.

She also worked with the UN agency serving Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The married mother of two studied at the Universities of Basel and Geneva, and holds a master's degree in philosophy, economics and international law.

nl/vog/bp

Related Topics

United Nations Married Job Cairo Basel Bern Geneva Lead New York September Women Undp Refugee

Recent Stories

Silal, Red Sea Farms to deploy new technologies fo ..

Silal, Red Sea Farms to deploy new technologies for sustainable desert farming

3 minutes ago
 International Chess Federation chief visits Dubai ..

International Chess Federation chief visits Dubai Sports Council, keen to enhanc ..

9 minutes ago
 France, UK vow action after deadliest Channel migr ..

France, UK vow action after deadliest Channel migrant tragedy

2 minutes ago
 MoIB sets up committee to probe irregularities ads ..

MoIB sets up committee to probe irregularities ads disbursement during PML-N era ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,796 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,796 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

16 minutes ago
 Six dead, dozens missing after Siberia coal mine a ..

Six dead, dozens missing after Siberia coal mine accident

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.