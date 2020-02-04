UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Official Fired For Failures At China Virus Epicentre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicentre

A top Red Cross official working at the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak was dismissed for dereliction of duty, authorities said Tuesday, following local anger over a lack of access to donated medical equipment

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A top Red Cross official working at the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak was dismissed for dereliction of duty, authorities said Tuesday, following local anger over a lack of access to donated medical equipment.

Hubei Red Cross Vice President Zhang Qin was fired for "dereliction of duty while receiving and distributing donated funds and goods", according to a statement on the Hubei province party discipline commission's website.

Two other officials received disciplinary warnings for the same charge, it added.

The local chapter of the charity was the target of online anger last week as social media users and Chinese media asked why frontline doctors in the stricken province were still under-equipped despite donations pouring in.

Under local law, Chinese authorities supervise the charity's"performance of its functions and duties... and exercise supervision overits activities".

Related Topics

China Social Media Same Media Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Speakers urge government to re-visit Kashmir polic ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts review appeal against lifeti ..

2 minutes ago

KP facing serious increase in cancer patients; awa ..

2 minutes ago

Rebels drones attack energy fields in central Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Medical camp held at police Lines to mark World Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Japan donates Coronavirus detection materials to P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.