Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicentre

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A top Red Cross official working at the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak was dismissed for dereliction of duty, authorities said Tuesday, following local anger over a lack of access to donated medical equipment.

Hubei Red Cross Vice President Zhang Qin was fired for "dereliction of duty while receiving and distributing donated funds and goods", according to a statement on the Hubei province party discipline commission's website.

Two other officials received disciplinary warnings for the same charge, it added.

The local chapter of the charity was the target of online anger last week as social media users and Chinese media asked why frontline doctors in the stricken province were still under-equipped despite donations pouring in.

Under local law, Chinese authorities supervise the charity's"performance of its functions and duties... and exercise supervision overits activities".