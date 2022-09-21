Red Cross Ready to Do More on Food Insecurity, Needs Political Support at UNGA - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is ready to provide more support to address global food insecurity issues but needs governments to display a show of strong political will during the high-level UN General Assembly debate this week, IFRC President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"We do need political will, we do need political support in a dialogue with the governments to set up a different model to answer, to prevent these kinds of crises to happen," Rocca said. "This must be led by the politicians.

We are ready to support, we are ready to provide, but what we are asking is (for politicians) to show political will."

Rocca said that Africa has repeatedly gone through a food crisis but too often countries only respond to emergencies instead of trying to work toward preventing them to happen again. Some parts of Africa experience food shortages about every ten years, Rocca said.

The Red Cross has said that as many as 146 million people in Africa are facing extreme hunger due to soaring food prices, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine.