Red Cross Ready to Increase Activities in Ukraine If Necessary - Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue its operations in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the breakaway Donbas region and is ready to boost them should it be necessary, the ICRC delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik.

"Working hand in hand with affected communities and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), we continue to respond to the vast humanitarian needs caused by long years of conflict. Should the situation change, the ICRC and our partners the URCS and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners will adapt and/or step up our action to respond to any emerging needs," the delegation said.

It went on to highlight the organization's eight-year effort to help communities affected by the conflict and reiterate its intention to carry on doing so in the future.

"We are determined to stand by the Ukrainian people and help the most vulnerable cope with the unfolding situation.

This is our mandate, and this is what we do. The ICRC operation in Ukraine is its 10th largest, we have over 615 staff members in six offices across Ukraine on either side of the line of contact and we are here to stay," the delegation stated.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered a coup.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.