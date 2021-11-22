Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies Call Attention to Climate-Related Displacement

Climate change is affecting the lives and the livelihoods of 30.7 million people in all parts of the world, forcing them to flee from their homes in search for work, health care, food, water and shelter, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Climate change is affecting the lives and the livelihoods of 30.7 million people in all parts of the world, forcing them to flee from their homes in search for work, health care, food, water and shelter, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Monday.

"In 2020, 30.7 million people were internally displaced by disasters, over three times more than conflict and violence (9.8 million people). Of those displaced by disasters, 98 percent faced weather and climate hazards," the organization said in the report, issued on Monday.

The report contains case studies of 11 countries, including high income economies, that have been hit the hardest in recent years by climate-related events, showing that a devastating climate crisis is already happening now.

"Climate-related displacement can have devastating impacts. In some contexts though, the adverse impacts of climate-related events can be avoided or mitigated, thanks to adaptation measures," the organization noted.

The federation also urged the international community to take decisive action in order to tackle the crisis and provided a number of recommendations both for governments and organizations, including, but not limited to, integration of climate-related displacement into national laws, policies and strategies, scaling up climate adaptation finance, addressing the protection and assistance needs of displaced people, and supporting the work of local communities and local organizations.