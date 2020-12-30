UrduPoint.com
Red Cross Says 1 Member Died, 3 Injured In Attack On Aden Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Red Cross Says 1 Member Died, 3 Injured in Attack on Aden Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross on Wednesday said that one of its members had died and three others have been injured in an attack on the airport in Yemen's Aden.

Earlier in the day, blasts and gunfire were reported at the airport moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there. Yemeni authorities said that the airport had been shelled by Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti denied the group's involvement in the incident.

"We are profoundly saddened that one of our colleagues was killed in Aden's airport explosion.

Two others are unaccounted for and three were injured," the ICRC mission in Yemen tweeted.

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and northern Yemen by the Houthis. In Riyadh, the Yemeni new cabinet, including five ministers representing the country's south, swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, and flew to Yemen's Aden airport following agreements between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen.

