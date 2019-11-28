Red Cross Says 128 Prisoners Brought Back to Yemen From Saudi Arabia

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday that it had successfully helped 128 people detained in Saudi Arabia return to their families in Yemen

On Tuesday, media reported that the Saudi-led military coalition had released 200 Houthi captives from its prisons to support efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

"128 detainees are being brought back to Yemen today from Saudi Arabia. Acting as a neutral intermediary, we are helping them return home to their families .

.. The plane has now safely landed. The 128 detainees are another step closer to being reunited with their families," the committee wrote on Twitter.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. During UN-led consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.