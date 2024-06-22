Open Menu

Red Cross Says 22 Killed In Shelling Near Gaza Office

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Red Cross says 22 killed in shelling near Gaza office

The International Committee of the Red Cross said its Gaza office was 'damaged' by in a shell attack Friday that killed at least 22 people who had taken shelter around the compound

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The International Committee of the Red Cross said its Gaza office was 'damaged' by in a shell attack Friday that killed at least 22 people who had taken shelter around the compound.

The ICRC did not say who fired the "heavy calibre projectiles" but in a statement on the X platform said they "damaged the structure of the ICRC office," which is surrounded by hundreds of displaced persons living in tents.

It said 22 bodies and 45 wounded had been taken to a nearby Red Cross field hospital after the shelling, and there were "reports of additional casualties".

"Heavy-calibre projectiles landed within metres of the office and residences of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday afternoon," the statement said.

"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures, of whose locations the parties to the conflict are aware and which are clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem, puts the lives of civilians and Red Cross staff at risk," said the body.

"This grave security incident is one of several in recent days," it added.

"Previously stray bullets have reached ICRC structures. We decry these incidents that put the lives of humanitarians and civilians at risk."

Related Topics

Firing Attack Gaza

Recent Stories

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

33 minutes ago
 IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

42 minutes ago
 Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid ..

Educated nation can change the country: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

5 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Florence and Fab Four: What to look for on the Tou ..

Florence and Fab Four: What to look for on the Tour de France

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

19 hours ago

More Stories From World