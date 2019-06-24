UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:50 PM

Red Cross Says 3rd Shipment of Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Expected Within Week

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The third shipment of Red Cross humanitarian aid to Venezuela may take place within a week, Miguel Villarroel, the vice-president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told Sputnik.

On June 17, Venezuela received its second batch of Red Cross humanitarian aid, which exceeded 20 tonnes. The delivery was in line with the agreement between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido to allow humanitarian aid to the country that was brokered by the Red Cross back in March.

"We were supposed to be coming weekly with [aid] planes, or at least have one delivery every two weeks. But the process is going on slowly, lately, there were some obstacles that stopped the process, so we got the second shipment only after six weeks [since the first one]. The third shipment is already being prepared ” a plane with 21 tonnes of medicaments only from Italy. Everything is ready, we are only expecting dates when it's going to arrive. Everything is fixed, maybe it will come in a week," Villarroel said.

He stressed that the system monitoring aid distribution was very efficient and transparent, and ruled out the possibility of the aid being stolen or inappropriately used.

"We have a clear monitoring system: one person from the federation [IFRC], one person from the Venezuelan Red Cross, one person from the federation of pharmacists, a director from the hospital and one person from the civil society. They have the right to come and see how the [aid distribution] is managed. It is not possible that it is stolen and resold. Medicaments are given only by recipe after a free consultation with the doctor. It's transparent, the process is very clear," he said.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including a number of EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.

