Red Cross Says Cyber Attack on Its Servers Compromised Personal Data of 515,000 People

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A cyber attack on the servers hosting information of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) compromised the personal data of over 515,000 people, the ICRC said in a statement.

"A sophisticated cyber security attack against computer servers hosting information held by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was detected this week," the ICRC said.

"The attack compromised personal data and confidential information on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people, including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention. The data originated from at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies around the world," according to the statement.