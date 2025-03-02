Open Menu

Red Cross Says 'essential' To Maintain Gaza Truce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The International Committee of the Red Cross called Sunday on Israel and Hamas to maintain their ceasefire in Gaza to prevent the conflict-weary region from sinking back into despair.

"The ceasefire agreement has saved countless lives and offered a beacon of hope amid unimaginable suffering.

Any unravelling of the forward momentum created over the last six weeks risks plunging people back into despair," it said in a statement, adding the truce was "essential."

Every effort must be made to maintain the ceasefire so that lives are spared from hostilities, humanitarian aid enters Gaza, and more families are reunited.

The statement came as Israel said it was suspending the entry of supplies into Gaza and as deadly attacks were reported in the territory after Israel and Hamas hit an impasse of how to proceed further.

