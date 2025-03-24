Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

The International Committee of the Red Cross said an ICRC office in the southern Gaza Strip was damaged by an explosive projectile on Monday, adding that no staff were wounded

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The International Committee of the Red Cross said an ICRC office in the southern Gaza Strip was damaged by an explosive projectile on Monday, adding that no staff were wounded.

The ICRC said in a statement that the incident had a direct impact on the humanitarian organisation's ability to operate.

"Today, an office of the ICRC in Rafah was damaged by an explosive projectile despite being clearly marked and notified to all parties," the statement said.

"Fortunately, no staff were injured in this incident, but this has a direct impact on the ICRC's ability to operate. The ICRC strongly decries the attack against its premises.

"

The Geneva-based ICRC said international humanitarian law afforded special protection to humanitarian relief and medical personnel, medical facilities, and objects used for humanitarian relief operations.

"They must be respected and protected in all circumstances to ensure the continuity of care. They must never be attacked," the ICRC said.

"The parties must do their utmost to ensure their safety by providing clear and strict instructions to weapon bearers."

The ICRC said that on Sunday contact was lost with emergency medical technicians from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and their whereabouts remain unknown.