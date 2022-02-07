Red Cross says server hack was 'highly sophisticated'

The cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross bore the hallmarks of a state or a group with equivalent means, the ICRC's data protection chief said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross bore the hallmarks of a state or a group with equivalent means, the ICRC's data protection chief said Monday.

Massimo Marelli said he was "told from the people who are doing the forensics analysis that it was a highly sophisticated and targeted operation".

The ICRC revealed on January 19 that it had been the victim of a massive act of computer piracy, during which hackers seized the personal and confidential data of more than 515,000 vulnerable people, some of whom had fled conflicts, had gone missing or were prisoners.

Asked by the development community media platform Devex if the attack was carried out by a country, Marelli replied: "It's sufficiently sophisticated that it's compatible with that, or state-like.

"It was a highly sophisticated and targeted operation."The hack "could amount to something that is against the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law", he said.