UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Says Server Hack Was 'highly Sophisticated'

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Red Cross says server hack was 'highly sophisticated'

The cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross bore the hallmarks of a state or a group with equivalent means, the ICRC's data protection chief said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross bore the hallmarks of a state or a group with equivalent means, the ICRC's data protection chief said Monday.

Massimo Marelli said he was "told from the people who are doing the forensics analysis that it was a highly sophisticated and targeted operation".

The ICRC revealed on January 19 that it had been the victim of a massive act of computer piracy, during which hackers seized the personal and confidential data of more than 515,000 vulnerable people, some of whom had fled conflicts, had gone missing or were prisoners.

Asked by the development community media platform Devex if the attack was carried out by a country, Marelli replied: "It's sufficiently sophisticated that it's compatible with that, or state-like.

"It was a highly sophisticated and targeted operation."The hack "could amount to something that is against the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law", he said.

Related Topics

Attack January Media From

Recent Stories

Macron Says Responsible Behavior Necessary When it ..

Macron Says Responsible Behavior Necessary When it Comes to Security

55 seconds ago
 Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says ..

Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

1 minute ago
 PTI to challenge Umar Gandapur's disqualification ..

PTI to challenge Umar Gandapur's disqualification in apex court: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Kiev Court Arrests Former Ukrainian Energy Ministe ..

Kiev Court Arrests Former Ukrainian Energy Minister in Absentia Over Donbas Coal ..

1 minute ago
 Missing Persons Commission disposed of 6,163 cases ..

Missing Persons Commission disposed of 6,163 cases till January 31: Report

1 minute ago
 Swedish Price Comparison Service PriceRunner Files ..

Swedish Price Comparison Service PriceRunner Files Claim of $2.4Bln Against Goog ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>