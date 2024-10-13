Red Cross Says Strike Injured Paramedics On Rescue Mission In South Lebanon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Lebanese Red Cross said its paramedics were hit by a strike on Sunday while attending the site of an earlier attack in the south, leaving them lightly injured.
"Following the air strike on a house in Sirbin... Lebanese Red Cross ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene in coordination with" UN peacekeepers, the Red Cross said in a statement.
"As the team was searching for casualties to rescue, the house was hit for a second time resulting in concussions to the volunteers and damage to the two ambulances," it said, adding the paramedics had sustained light injuries.
Jagan Chapagain, who heads the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called for rescuers to be protected.
"We have said it before and today we say it again: the Red Cross emblem must be respected under International Humanitarian Law," he said in a statement shared on X.
Nearly a year of cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza war escalated into all-out conflict on September 23.
Since then, dozens of rescuers have been killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon, officials have said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia says captured another east Ukrainian village near key town32 minutes ago
-
Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself32 minutes ago
-
'Opportunist' Dupont dazzles on Toulouse return42 minutes ago
-
Sudan rescuers say air strike killed 23 in Khartoum market42 minutes ago
-
Pope urges 'respect' for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon42 minutes ago
-
Ubisoft fears assassin's hit over falling sales42 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground42 minutes ago
-
Centre-left set to win as pro-Ukraine Lithuania votes1 hour ago
-
AFD workshop empowers South Asian journalists to tackle climate crisis reporting2 hours ago
-
US firms brace for more tariffs as election approaches2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Shanghai scores2 hours ago
-
Amazon wants to be everything to everyone4 hours ago