UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Says Will Keep Staff In Afghanistan, Continue Providing Assistance To All Sides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Red Cross Says Will Keep Staff in Afghanistan, Continue Providing Assistance to All Sides

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not plan any changes in its ground operations in Afghanistan and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to all sides of the conflict in the country, the organization's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The ICRC has been in Afghanistan for more than 30 years, during which time we've provided assistance on all sides of the conflict. We plan to continue our assistance operations, and in line with that there are not any plans to reduce our staffing numbers," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that the ICRC had to step up its efforts in the recent weeks due to increased levels of violence, and even though the situation has improved now, it is still volatile and maintaining logistics is "challenging."

She further said the organization has been working in the areas controlled by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for a long time and has established "positive working relationship" with the movement.

"We engage with the Taliban at both its top level and local leadership level. The evolution of the military situation on the ground has not changed our relationship with the Taliban, and the current situation doesn't change the way we seek to operate," the spokeswoman stated.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country. The new government format will be announced soon.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Government Top

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

16 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

27 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

28 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

30 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

30 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.