UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Seeks $3.2 Bn To Fight Virus 'crisis On Crisis'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Red Cross seeks $3.2 bn to fight virus 'crisis on crisis'

The Red Cross said Thursday it was seeking $3.2 billion for its coronavirus crisis response -- a huge increase on the $825 million figure it sought when it launched its COVID-19 appeal in March

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Red Cross said Thursday it was seeking $3.2 billion for its coronavirus crisis response -- a huge increase on the $825 million figure it sought when it launched its COVID-19 appeal in March.

The global humanitarian network said it needed to scale up its response urgently to assist the world's most vulnerable people during the pandemic -- and, crucially, afterwards in tackling the "long-lasting social and economic repercussions".

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said the pandemic had amplified inequalities in society, destabilised communities and reversed development gains made in the past decade.

The movement consists of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and 192 national-level societies.

"In fragile humanitarian contexts, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating new vulnerabilities for people who are already most at risk," said IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain.

"We now face a crisis on top of a crisis with worsening poverty and food insecurity alongside crippling economic conditions and a lack of public health services, safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

" The IFRC is appealing for $1.95 billion to support national societies in providing health care, water and sanitation, and mitigation against the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic on the most vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, the ICRC is seeking $1.24 billion in order to respond in conflict zones, support medical facilities and places of detention, and to curb the spread of the virus among displaced people and detainees and ensure they have access to medical treatment.

"This pandemic is creating crisis-level needs that will endure long into the future, whether for mental health support, conflict zone medical aid or livelihood assistance," said ICRC director-general Robert Mardini.

"The ICRC is working... at the intersection of the pandemic, armed conflict and violence to ensure that we assist both now and beyond the pandemic's immediate effects to help families in the long-run."

Related Topics

World Water March Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

1 hour ago

PML-N marks Youm-i-Takbeer with cake-cutting cerem ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus patients crosses 300 figure in Abbotta ..

1 minute ago

Russian Upper House to Debate Draft Law on Unified ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.