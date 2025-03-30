Red Cross Seeks More Than $100 Mn For Myanmar Quake
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal Sunday for more than $100 million to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.
The IFRC, the world's largest humanitarian network, said the country suffered extensive destruction in Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake near the central city of Mandalay, and needs were growing by the hour.
"To scale up support, the IFRC launches an emergency appeal for 100 million Swiss francs ($115 million) to assist 100,000 people (20,000 households) with life-saving relief and early recovery support over the next 24 months," it said in a statement.
With temperatures rising and the monsoon season approaching within weeks, affected communities need stabilising urgently "before secondary crises emerge", it said.
"This is not just a disaster; it is a complex humanitarian crisis layered over existing vulnerabilities," said Alexander Matheou, the IFRC's Asia Pacific regional director.
"Myanmar continues to face internal displacement and food insecurity. This earthquake exacerbates an already fragile situation. The global community must step forward to support a bold and sustained response."
The local Myanmar Red Cross Society has mobilised trained volunteers to provide help, launching search and rescue efforts, the statement said.
Volunteers have been administering first aid, providing pre-hospital care, distributing emergency relief items such as blankets, tarpaulins, and hygiene kits, and deploying mobile health teams.
