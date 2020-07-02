UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Sends 45 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Donbas - Ukraine's Border Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:10 AM

Red Cross Sends 45 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbas - Ukraine's Border Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 45 tonnes of humanitarian relief to the crisis-torn region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said.

"Today, on July 1, according to the order of the commander of the combined forces, four Red Cross trucks crossed the separation line. The vehicles passed the Novotroitskoe checkpoint on the Kiev-Donetsk route. The International Committee of the Red Cross sent 45 tonnes of construction materials and feed cutters to help citizens in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the Border Service said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The ICRC regularly provides Donbas with humanitarian aid.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy four states: Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Vehicles Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Independence July Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

1 hour ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

2 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.