UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Sends 9 Trucks With Humanitarian Cargo To Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:58 PM

Red Cross Sends 9 Trucks With Humanitarian Cargo to Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent nine trucks carrying humanitarian cargo to the crisis-torn Donbas region, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent nine trucks carrying humanitarian cargo to the crisis-torn Donbas region, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nine trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross proceeded to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine through the Novotroitske checkpoint. food sets with a total weight of 179.98 tonnes have been sent to the residents of Donbas," the statement specified.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev February Border 2015 From Government Weight

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica fostering economic and investment ..

47 seconds ago

Russians' Real Incomes Gradually Returning to Grow ..

4 minutes ago

CAA to increase plastic wrapping luggage machines ..

4 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop I-1 ..

4 minutes ago

EU under pressure over 2050 net zero emissions tar ..

4 minutes ago

At Least Four Civilians Killed in Mine Blast in Sy ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.