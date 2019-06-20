Red Cross Sends 9 Trucks With Humanitarian Cargo to Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent nine trucks carrying humanitarian cargo to the crisis-torn Donbas region, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nine trucks with humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross proceeded to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine through the Novotroitske checkpoint. food sets with a total weight of 179.98 tonnes have been sent to the residents of Donbas," the statement specified.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.