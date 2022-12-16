Red Cross Society Calls for More Humane Approach in EU Migrant Legislation

The European Union and its member states need to ensure that fundamental human rights of migrants will be prioritized in accordance with the new Migration and Asylum Pact, the Red Cross EU Office said on Friday.

EU members together with the European Parliament are working on the implementation of an EU asylum legislation reform. The Migration and Asylum Pact will become the most extensive attempt to update the legislation in this sphere since 2016.

"The outcomes of this legislative reform are critical. It will determine how human beings are treated when entering EU territory and what space humanitarian actors will have to deliver assistance to migrants. To a large extent, it will determine the image of the EU in the eyes of the rest of the world when it comes to compliance with human rights," the statement said.

The issues of numerous acts of violence and ill-treatment of migrants crossing EU borders have not been properly tackled. The reform must ensure that "border management policies and practices respect the rights and dignity of all migrants," the statement said.

On October 25, the International Organization for Migration said that at least 2,836 deaths and disappearances have been documented on the central Mediterranean route since 2021. Many deaths on migration routes to EU destination countries could be prevented by providing prompt and effective assistance to migrants, the organization noted, urging the countries of Europe and other regions to take urgent and concrete measures to save lives and reduce deaths during migration travel.