Red Cross Society of China provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a shipment of 130 metric tons of flour to the Afghan Red Crescent Society as donation to help the country tide over the current food crisis

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a shipment of 130 metric tons of flour to the Afghan Red Crescent Society as donation to help the country tide over the current food crisis.

A handover ceremony was held at the Afghan Red Crescent Society headquarters.

Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Matiul Haq Khalis, president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, and other representatives attended the ceremony, CGTN reported.

Wang said at the ceremony that the RCSC has taken active steps to help address the plight of Afghan people to improve their livelihood. Khalis said the large amounts of medical supplies and necessities donated by China have indeed helped the Afghan people in desperate need.