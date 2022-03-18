UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Society Of China Provides Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Red Cross Society of China provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a shipment of 130 metric tons of flour to the Afghan Red Crescent Society as donation to help the country tide over the current food crisis

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a shipment of 130 metric tons of flour to the Afghan Red Crescent Society as donation to help the country tide over the current food crisis.

A handover ceremony was held at the Afghan Red Crescent Society headquarters.

Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Matiul Haq Khalis, president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, and other representatives attended the ceremony, CGTN reported.

Wang said at the ceremony that the RCSC has taken active steps to help address the plight of Afghan people to improve their livelihood. Khalis said the large amounts of medical supplies and necessities donated by China have indeed helped the Afghan people in desperate need.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China Flour

Recent Stories

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints and Newage ..

45 seconds ago
 China's Xi tells Biden conflict is in 'no-one's in ..

China's Xi tells Biden conflict is in 'no-one's interest': state TV

47 seconds ago
 Japan-funded training center for PWDs inaugurated ..

Japan-funded training center for PWDs inaugurated in Lahore

48 seconds ago
 Ukraine says 130 saved from Mariupol theatre bombi ..

Ukraine says 130 saved from Mariupol theatre bombing

50 seconds ago
 No intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh: Q ..

No intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh: Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Pakistanis happier than Indians: World Happiness R ..

Pakistanis happier than Indians: World Happiness Report 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>