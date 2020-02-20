UrduPoint.com
Red Cross To Work With Syrian Gov't To Expand Aid As Situation In Idlib Becomes More Dire

Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in talks with the Syrian government and other stakeholders in the war-torn country in a bid to find a way of bringing more aid to people in Idlib as the situation in the Syrian region becomes more dire, the charity's president, Peter Mauer, told Sputnik

The Syrian government launched a military operation in early February to take control of the northwestern province from dozens of jihadist groups despite criticism from neighboring Turkey, which has complained of a refugee influx.

"Today with the resurgence of violence and of military operation the situation becomes more vicarious and as always ICRC will try together with the Syrian government to find arrangements which allow us to expand our humanitarian operation to those who need it," Mauer said.

He described the military crisis in Idlib as one of the most desperate, with the region experiencing a dramatic increase in humanitarian needs due to thousands of militants and their families being moved into it over the past several years.

"But let me assure you that ICRC will not spare any effort to be in contact with everybody and to find arrangements, agreements and formulas which will allow us to deliver more humanitarian assistance," Mauer added.

Turkey has a sizable presence in northwestern Syria allegedly to protect its southern borders. President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a military assault on Idlib on Wednesday in what could potentially worsen the humanitarian disaster.

