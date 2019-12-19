Red Cross Values Cooperation With CSTO in Promoting Humanitarian Law - Operations Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The collaboration between the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) through regular high-level meetings helps promote the integration of international humanitarian law in military doctrines and practices, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said in an interview with Sputnik.

The 5th ICRC-CSTO High-level Coordination Meeting was held in Moscow on Tuesday.

"This [was] indeed the fifth high-level coordination meeting with the CSTO Secretariat, and we highly value these relationships with this security organization," Stillhart said, adding that "the main objective of this relationship ... is really for us to promote respect for international humanitarian law and the integration of the international humanitarian law in policy, practice and doctrine of the armed forces."

The meeting was focused on contemporary security issues of mutual concern, in particular the humanitarian challenges in conflict zones and the protection of refugees migrating from these areas.

The ICRC operations chief also met with CSTO Deputy Secretary General Piotr Tsikhanouski prior to the extended talks to discuss plans for cooperation in the coming year.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. It was initially a regional agreement based on the "aggression against one equals aggression against all" principle in the 1992 Collective Security Treaty. In 2002, the Collective Security Council decided to give the treaty the status of an international regional organization.

The dialogue between the CSTO and ICRC began in 2007. They established the regular high-level coordination meetings in 2015 as a means to enhance strategic cooperation, since both organizations were active in many of the same areas, including Afghanistan and Ukraine.