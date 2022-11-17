UrduPoint.com

Red Faces In France Over Olympic Mascots Made In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Red faces in France over Olympic mascots made in China

The choice by Paris 2024 Olympics organisers of a cuddly red Phrygian cap as the Games' mascot is proving a harder sell than expected, after critics pounced on the fact that most will be made in China -- and others couldn't help seeing a symbol of feminine sexuality

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The choice by Paris 2024 Olympics organisers of a cuddly red Phrygian cap as the Games' mascot is proving a harder sell than expected, after critics pounced on the fact that most will be made in China -- and others couldn't help seeing a symbol of feminine sexuality.

Unveiled on Monday, the plump red triangles named the Phryges are meant to evoke the French Revolution, when anti-monarchists wore the cap that is nowadays seen on the Marianne icon of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity in nearly all public buildings.

"The Phrygian cap is a symbol of liberty," Tony Estanguet, a canoeing champion who is president of the Paris 2024 organising committee, told reporters.

But even though two French toymakers got the contract, the Paris Olympics committee said just eight percent of the mascots would be made in France -- from Chinese-produced materials -- and the remainder outsourced to China.

The Ethic business owners' association denounced "an insult to all French companies" and said there was still time to produce the millions of toys at home.

"I would love to, and we're working so that France can have the raw materials and textile factories for making two million dolls in a few months, but the fact is that today we cannot do it," government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

"It's a structural problem due to the fact that for years, France has lost its factories," he told France 2 television.

Climate activists also contrasted the pollution that will be generated from shipping the toys to France with the government's pledge to take stronger action against global warming.

France's environmental transition minister, Christophe Bechu, called the decision to outsource "a problem".

"I would like to believe that we still have a few months before the Games begin to rectify this," he told France Info radio on Tuesday.

"We're not going to find ourselves, at a time when we're saying we need local distribution networks and re-industrialisation, producing mascots on the other side of the world, especially when we're defending the fight against global warming," he said.

The Paris Games organisers defended the fact that the mascots are almost all made in China, "like the great majority of toys sold in France".

Related Topics

World Business China France Paris Olympics Textile TV All From Government Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz to co-anc ..

Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz to co-anchor top-rated PBS 'NewsHour' p ..

4 minutes ago
 PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

6 minutes ago
 SSWMB meeting held to discuss the collecting, disp ..

SSWMB meeting held to discuss the collecting, disposal of waste

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says States Have to Deliver 'Meaningful A ..

UN Chief Says States Have to Deliver 'Meaningful Action' on Worsening Climate Co ..

6 minutes ago
 Saudi State Oil Giant Aramco to Invest $7Bln in So ..

Saudi State Oil Giant Aramco to Invest $7Bln in South Korean Petrochemical Facil ..

6 minutes ago
 Pelosi to Deliver Remarks on Future Plans at 12:10 ..

Pelosi to Deliver Remarks on Future Plans at 12:10 p.m. ET - Deputy Chief of Sta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.