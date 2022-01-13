Red Level of Terrorist Threat Canceled in 14 Regions Of Kazakhstan - Security Committee

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 13 (Sputnik) - The red level of terrorist threat has been canceled in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, including the capital, the National Security Committee said in a statement.

"As of now, the situation has been stabilized in 14 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the committee said.

The red level of terrorist threat has been canceled in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and other 12 regions of the country, it said.