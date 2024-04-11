Red Sea Fund launches second phase of fourth cycle to support production projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The Red Sea Fund announced the launch of the second phase of its fourth cycle, dedicated to supporting projects in the production stage, which will continue until April 30.

The fund now accepts applications from directors of Arab and African origin and nationality. This includes feature-length fiction projects (minimum length of 60 minutes), documentaries, and animation projects.

The Red Sea Fund supports film projects that are ready for production, including feature films (no less than 60 minutes), whether fiction or animation, by Arab directors or those of Arab origin or African nationality.

The fund also supports series (25-59 minutes per episode) by Arab directors or those of Arab origin or African nationality, in addition to short films (less than 60 minutes), whether fiction, documentary, or animation, by Saudi directors.

The Red Sea Fund, a leading force in the world of Arab and African film financing, operating through four cycles to support projects in the development, production, and post-production stages.

Those interested in applying for the second phase of the fund can register via the following link: https://redseafilmfest.com/ar/red-sea-fund/.