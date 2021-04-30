UrduPoint.com
Red Sea Governor Says Sudan, Russia Closely Cooperating In Regional Security

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Red Sea Governor Says Sudan, Russia Closely Cooperating in Regional Security

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Sudan and Russia are working closely on ensuring security of international shipping in the region, Abdallah Shangarai, the governor of the Sudanese state of Red Sea, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Khartoum and Moscow are closely cooperating to ensure the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea region," Shangarai said, adding that "Russia had provided Sudan with naval ships for combat training."

On Wednesday, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya tv channel reported, citing sources, that Sudan was freezing an agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea, signed with the previous authorities. The report also said that Khartoum was suspending any new deployment of Russian troops at the Flamingo naval base.

The agreement, according to the broadcaster's source, is suspended pending its approval by the parliament, Sudan's Sovereign Council or the country's government.

The Russian Embassy in Khartoum said late Wednesday that the reports were untrue and stressed that the agreement would go into effect only after it was ratified by both sides. Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mansour Boulad told Sputnik that he did not have official confirmation of the suspension of the deal to establish a Russian naval base on the Red Sea.

The plans to create a Russian naval post in Sudan were announced in November 2020.

