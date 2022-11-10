WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The red wave pundits predicted would happen in the US midterm elections didn't happen, President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," Biden said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to gain control of the upper chamber of Congress.