Red Waves Naval Drills Begin In Saudi Arabia - Commander

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Red Waves Naval Drills Begin in Saudi Arabia - Commander

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The second edition of the Red Waves naval exercise got underway in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the commander of its Jeddah-based Western Fleet told media.

"Naval forces from Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Yemen, Somalia and Saudi Arabia as well as Royal Saudi Air Force planes are involved in the drills," Saqr Harbi told the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

The exercise will wrap up on September 26. Its goal is to bolster maritime security of the Red Sea nations, strengthen their cooperation and protect regional waters, he added.

The Red Sea countries formed an alliance in late 2018, with its first war games ” the Red Waves 1 ” held in December.

