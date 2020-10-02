'Red' Weather Alert Declared in Southern France, Heavy Flooding Expected Amid Storm Alex

The national Meteo France meteorological service on Friday warned of poor weather conditions due to the ongoing storm Alex and placed the southeastern French department of Alpes-Maritimes on red weather alert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The national Meteo France meteorological service on Friday warned of poor weather conditions due to the ongoing storm Alex and placed the southeastern French department of Alpes-Maritimes on red weather alert.

The red weather warning is referred to as "take action" and is issued in case of severe weather conditions endangering lives if no protective measures are taken. This kind of warning often results in disruption of public transport, closure of schools and other public facilities in affected areas.

"The #tempêteAlex [Storm Alex] hit Brittany with sometimes strong winds (up to 186 km/h [115 miles per hour] in Belle-Ile)," the Meteo France tweeted, adding that the coastal Alpes-Maritimes region will be among the most affected, and adding the "red alert" hashtag to the post.

According to the agency, the department of Alpes-Maritimes is on orange weather alert for thunderstorms, which implies a "be prepared" warning to take preventive action over possible weather risks.

The agency added that heavy rains are also expected over the eastern regions, except for the region of Alsace and the island of Corsica.

Storm Alex was detected early on Thursday circulating over the western Brittany region.