Reddit Claims Moscow Used Platform to Leak Trade Documents Ahead of UK General Election

Reddit social media platform has announced that it was allegedly used by the Russian covert campaign to influence the result of the upcoming snap general election in the United Kingdom on December 12, including the leaking of documents related to the UK-US trade talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Reddit social media platform has announced that it was allegedly used by the Russian covert campaign to influence the result of the upcoming snap general election in the United Kingdom on December 12, including the leaking of documents related to the UK-US trade talks.

On October 21, Reddit user gregoratior posted the documents on the platform. Later, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn drew attention to the documents during his November 27 conference, claiming that they prove his earlier charge about the United States attempting to privatize the UK National Health Service and open the country's market to US drug companies.

"We were recently made aware of a post on Reddit that included leaked documents from the UK.

We investigated this account and the accounts connected to it, and today we believe this was part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia," the social network's security team said in a post on its site on Friday.

They have announced that they banned one subreddit and 62 accounts for violating Reddit's policies against vote manipulation and the platform's misuse.

In June this year, the Atlantic Council, a US foreign policy think tank, accused Moscow of orchestrating a sophisticated disinformation campaign aimed at dividing the Western countries via multiple online platforms, drawing parallels to the alleged attempt by Soviet Unions to accuse the US of creating the AIDS virus in the 1980s.