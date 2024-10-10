Reddy Stars As India Crush Bangladesh To Clinch T20 Series
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Rookie all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed 74 and took two wickets to help India thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs for a series-clinching win in the second T20 international on Wednesday.
Reddy's blitz included four fours and seven sixes and his 108-run fourth-wicket stand with Rinku Singh, who hit 53, powered India to 221-9 at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kept Bangladesh down to 135-9 in 20 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 41 after the veteran batsman on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 internationals at the end of this series.
The 38-year-old Mahmudullah hit three sixes in his 39-ball knock of his 140th T20 for Bangladesh.
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy and medium-pace bowler Reddy, playing his second match after he made his international debut in the opening win, took two wickets each.
The tourists elected to field first and reduced India to 41-3 inside six overs before Reddy and Rinku counter-attacked in their century stand.
Reddy took on the attack with sixes and fours and reached his fifty in 27 balls.
Reddy hammered Mehidy Hasan Miraz for three sixes and a four before being caught out by him in the next over from Mustafizur Rahman.
Rinku kept up the attack as he smashed fast bowler Tanzim Hasan for two fours and a six to raise his fifty in 26 balls but soon got out to Taskin Ahmed.
Hardik Pandya made 32 off 19 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who got two more wickets in the final over to end with three.
Bangladesh scored 14 in the first over but were never in the chase as they lost regular wickets to slip to 46-4 in 6.5 overs.
Spinners struck regular blows as Washington Sundar sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 11 and Chakravarthy bowled Litton Das for 14 and the tourists could never recover despite Mahmudullah's knock.
Reddy dismissed Mahmudullah and returned with bowling figures of 2-23 from his four overs.
The third match is on Saturday in Hyderabad.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit7 minutes ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday8 minutes ago
-
UK's Tom Fletcher named head of UN humanitarian agency8 minutes ago
-
Russia says two Kursk region villages recaptured from Ukraine18 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores28 minutes ago
-
Hunkering down for Hurricane Milton at Disney -- but first, a few rides47 minutes ago
-
Wall Street, Europe rise as Chinese shares tumble48 minutes ago
-
Trump heads to Biden country as US election heats up58 minutes ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Swiatek5 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup6 hours ago