Redesigned Classrooms, Offices May Be Way Out of Lockdown in Scotland - First Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Reorganizing businesses in a way that customers and employees are at least two meters (6.5 feet) away from each other and redesigning schools could be the first steps of lifting the coronavirus-fuelled lockdown in Scotland, first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday in a statement.

"For example, it may be that be that certain business in certain sectors can re-open - but only if they can change how they work to keep employees and customers two metres distant from each other ... Similarly with schools - classrooms may have to be redesigned to allow social distancing, so maybe not all children can go back to or be at school at the same times," Sturgeon said.

The first minister added that mass gathering and events would be still banned for "some months to come."

Scotland has so far confirmed 9,409 COVID-19 cases and 1,120 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Sturgeon.