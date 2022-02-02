(@imziishan)

The issue of redirecting the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports is on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The issue of redirecting the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports is on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Still, this issue should rather be addressed to the Ministry of Economic Development, I would like to redirect you there.

This issue is on the agenda, it is being discussed. If I am not mistaken, these flows have not yet begun, but it is on the agenda. You better address the Ministry of Economic Development for details," Peskov said, answering whether the supply of fertilizers through Russian ports had begun and whether Russia was able to cope with this transit.