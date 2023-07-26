Open Menu

Reduction In Number Of Leaders At Russia-Africa Summit Partly Due To US Pressure - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Reduction in number of foreign leaders at the Russia-Africa summit is largely due to their own plans, but there is also pressure of the United States that has played a role in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As regards reduction in number of foreign leaders that have arrived (to attend the summit), it has indeed happened.

It is largely due to working plans of leaders, but of course, there is a bit of what we have discussed with you earlier. It is absolutely undisguised, brazen interference of the United States, France and other countries through their diplomatic missions in African states, and they are trying to exert pressure on the leadership of these countries to prevent their active participation in the forum," Peskov told reporters.

He said that these actions by the West were outrageous, though it would not create obstacles to the organization of the summit.

