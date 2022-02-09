UrduPoint.com

Reduction In Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult To Replace - S&P Global Ratings

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Reduction in Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult to Replace - S&P Global Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A reduction in Russia's gas supply to Europe would be difficult to replace should the United States and its European partners cut it off amid an escalation in tensions over the Ukraine situation, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

"A reduction in Russia's gas supplies to Europe will be difficult to replace," S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

The report said that although a recent increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows to Europe, combined with mild weather in Europe and Asia, may help offset the ongoing reduction in Russian gas exports for the coming weeks, the amount of Russian gas output is too large to replace without affecting the global gas markets.

In addition, the report said Russia would not be expected to impose an export ban of gas supply to Europe because it benefits from its profitable gas exports and cannot easily redirect gas supply from its major fields to other markets.

S&P Global Ratings predicts gas supplies will continue to flow from Russia to Europe under most scenarios with respect to the tensions between Russia and the West.

The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media reported that sanctions on Russian energy is off the table for now.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe United States May Border Gas Market Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

35 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

47 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

47 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

47 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

49 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>