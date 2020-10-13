Reduction of 40% in Emissions by 2030 Requires 50% Share of Cars Sold Being Electric - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) In order for the global community to reach a reduction of 40 percent in carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) by 2030, it needs to increase the share of electric cars to 50 percent from the mere 2.5 percent last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"Bringing about a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 requires, for example, that low-emissions sources provide nearly 75 percent of global electricity generation in 2030 (up from less than 40 percent in 2019), and that more than 50 percent of passenger cars sold worldwide in 2030 are electric," the IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2020 report.

Major behavioral changes, electrification and an improvement in the efficiency of energy consumption are also needed in order to achieve that goal, the agency underlined.

Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has said in its World Oil Outlook report that energy-related CO2 emissions would grow by 7 percent over the next 25 years despite the global community's aim to reduce the carbon footprint under the Paris climate deal.

While the 2015 Paris Agreement was designed as a collective treaty, individual countries, especially big economies with sizable carbon footprints, might fail to implement their pledges, which could, in turn, derail the deal's key premise. The agreement ambitiously seeks to bring all nations into the common cause of combating climate change and keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ” ideally by 1.5 degrees Celsius ” above pre-industrial levels. The deal has no compliance mechanism.