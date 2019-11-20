Reduction of US Mission Iraq Hinders Efforts to Keep Country Resilient - Inspector General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US government's decision to reduce staff at the US embassy and consulate in Iraq has hindered the effort to help keep the country resilient and democratic, Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General's office said in a report.

In May, the State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency employees at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"According to the [State Department], the ordered departure, extended through November 9, has affected all operations of Mission Iraq, and has limited the Mission's ability to help Iraq become a more resilient, independent, democratic country, and to support counter-ISIS [Islamic State] efforts," the report said on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil have reduced total staff to 352 from 563 civilian workers and Foreign Service nationals.

In addition, approximately 1,000 contractors left Iraq and 2,962 have remained in their posts.

The report said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has also been affected by the partial drawdown of US embassy and consulate staff in Iraq. USAID manages a $1.16 billion assistance portfolio in Iraq and this reduction specifically had "significant adverse effects" on program planning, management and oversight of activities in Iraq, the report added.

On October 1, protests erupted throughout Iraq against government policies, corruption, unemployment and a low quality of life.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has promised to reshuffle the cabinet and conduct an election reform, warning that the government's resignation will throw the country into greater chaos.