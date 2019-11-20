UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reduction Of US Mission Iraq Hinders Efforts To Keep Country Resilient - Inspector General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Reduction of US Mission Iraq Hinders Efforts to Keep Country Resilient - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US government's decision to reduce staff at the US embassy and consulate in Iraq has hindered the effort to help keep the country resilient and democratic, Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General's office said in a report.

In May, the State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency employees at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"According to the [State Department], the ordered departure, extended through November 9, has affected all operations of Mission Iraq, and has limited the Mission's ability to help Iraq become a more resilient, independent, democratic country, and to support counter-ISIS [Islamic State] efforts," the report said on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil have reduced total staff to 352 from 563 civilian workers and Foreign Service nationals.

In addition, approximately 1,000 contractors left Iraq and 2,962 have remained in their posts.

The report said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has also been affected by the partial drawdown of US embassy and consulate staff in Iraq. USAID manages a $1.16 billion assistance portfolio in Iraq and this reduction specifically had "significant adverse effects" on program planning, management and oversight of activities in Iraq, the report added.

On October 1, protests erupted throughout Iraq against government policies, corruption, unemployment and a low quality of life.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has promised to reshuffle the cabinet and conduct an election reform, warning that the government's resignation will throw the country into greater chaos.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Iraq Baghdad Lead May October November All From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

1 hour ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

1 hour ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

2 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

2 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.