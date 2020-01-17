(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The reduction of violence in Yemen did not result from the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani but rather stems from the warring parties' will to contain the conflict, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told reporters on Thursday.

"No. Not at all," Griffith said when asked whether the decrease in hostilities is linked to the death of Soleimani. "I attribute that to the will of the key parties, the players, to keep Yemen out of the war. This is not attributable to what has happened in the regional conflict."

The diplomat explained that the drop in hostiles resulted from the decision made by the Houthi rebels on September 20 to stop launching airstrikes on Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the reduction of war has survived the recent political tension in the middle East rather than resulting from it.

"The fact that it has survived is a testament to will. To will in Sanaa, to will in Riyadh, to will in Aden, and it is good news," Griffiths said, adding that the situation is fragile, and 'tomorrow' the developments could become worrisome.

Earlier in the day, Griffiths told the Security Council that air war in Yemen had reduced by 80 percent in recent months, following the implementation of the UN-backed Stockholm peace accord and the Riyadh Agreement.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on January 3 as his convoy exited Baghdad's international airport.