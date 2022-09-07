MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Jacob Rees-Mogg, who until now served as the state minister for Brexit, has been appointed as the UK Secretary of State for Energy, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

"The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP @Jacob_Rees_Mogg has been appointed Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy @BEISGovUK," the office tweeted.

In addition, Simon Clarke has been appointed as the secretary of state for housing.