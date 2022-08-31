UrduPoint.com

Referendum In Liberated Territory Of Zaporizhzhia Set For September - Berdiansk Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Referendum in Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Set for September - Berdiansk Mayor

A referendum on the status of Berdiansk and the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region is scheduled for September, the exact date is not yet known, city mayor Alexander Saulenko told reporters on Wednesday

BERDIANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A referendum on the status of Berdiansk and the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region is scheduled for September, the exact date is not yet known, city mayor Alexander Saulenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"The referendum will be held on our territory, of course. We are preparing for this referendum, it is planned for September, but I can't say the exact date yet," Saulenko said.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia region and the entire Kherson region, taking such large cities as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdiansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian tv channels and radio stations are broadcasting, trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans to become part of Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kherson Melitopol September TV From

Recent Stories

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 448 cases against ..

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 448 cases against 'criminals' in August

11 seconds ago
 Sindh, KP register victories in National T20 Cup

Sindh, KP register victories in National T20 Cup

12 seconds ago
 Tank administration transported relief items on ca ..

Tank administration transported relief items on camels to reach remote localitie ..

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy further extends flood relief activit ..

Pakistan Navy further extends flood relief activities in different areas

16 seconds ago
 Ankara to Submit to NATO Recordings of Greece Usin ..

Ankara to Submit to NATO Recordings of Greece Using S-300 to Escort Turkish Jets ..

14 minutes ago
 Climate emergency demands collective efforts for e ..

Climate emergency demands collective efforts for effective humanitarian response ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.