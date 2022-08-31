Referendum in Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Set for September - Berdiansk Mayor

A referendum on the status of Berdiansk and the liberated territory of the Zaporizhzhia region is scheduled for September, the exact date is not yet known, city mayor Alexander Saulenko told reporters on Wednesday

"The referendum will be held on our territory, of course. We are preparing for this referendum, it is planned for September, but I can't say the exact date yet," Saulenko said.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia region and the entire Kherson region, taking such large cities as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdiansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian tv channels and radio stations are broadcasting, trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans to become part of Russia.